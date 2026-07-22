Algolia Launches Dynamic Facets for Product Discovery

Algolia has launched Dynamic Facets, which automatically surfaces the most relevant filters based on shoppers' active searches.

Algolia's Dynamic Facets intelligently adapts the filtering experience to each search. Facets, the attributes shoppers use to narrow results such as size, color, brand, or format, are automatically prioritized based on what is most relevant in the context.

Dynamic Facets also surfaces data on which filter values, such as brand, size, color, or attribute, are seeing the most interaction. Algolia exposes this as a data layer.