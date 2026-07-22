Algolia Launches Dynamic Facets for Product Discovery
Algolia has launched Dynamic Facets, which automatically surfaces the most relevant filters based on shoppers' active searches.
Algolia's Dynamic Facets intelligently adapts the filtering experience to each search. Facets, the attributes shoppers use to narrow results such as size, color, brand, or format, are automatically prioritized based on what is most relevant in the context.
Dynamic Facets also surfaces data on which filter values, such as brand, size, color, or attribute, are seeing the most interaction. Algolia exposes this as a data layer.
"Shoppers instinctively turn to filters to refine search and move quickly from intent to product. But as language, trends, and customer expectations evolve at speed, static facets can hold retailers back and place unnecessary pressure on merchandising teams," Nate Barad, vice president of product and technical marketing at Algolia, said in a statement. "Dynamic facets, powered by behavior and AI, adapt automatically to each shopper's context, surfacing the most relevant refinement options in real time. The result is a faster, more intuitive discovery experience for customers and a more scalable, efficient way for merchandising teams to deliver relevance without constant manual intervention."