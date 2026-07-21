transcosmos Evolves Its CX Platform into trans-DX Plus for Support

transcosmos has added artificial intelligence agent capabilities to trans-DX for Support, its customer experience platform, evolving it into trans-DX Plus for Support.

Under a partnership with vottia, a company specializing in AI agent technologies, trans-DX Plus for Support now features autonomous AI agents for customer interactions. By incorporating these AI agents, trans-DX Plus for Support delivers Human x AI hybrid operations. The solution combines vottia's latest AI agent technologies, including multi-large language model functionality and encryption capabilities, with transcosmos own contact center infrastructure and knowledge.

Key AI agent features of trans-DX Plus for Support include the following: