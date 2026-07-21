Truecaller to Acquire TextPlus

Truecaller plans to acquire TextPlus, a communications software company, for $15 million.

The TextPlus acquisition increases Stockholm, Sweden-based Truecaller's footprint in the United States and broadens its capabilities with complementary offerings such as second numbers and internet-based calling.

"Telecom only works when people can trust it. Truecaller and TextPlus share a commitment to safer, more trusted communication, and we're excited about the opportunity to help restore trust in every connection," said TextPlus CEO and Founder Scott Lahman in a statement.

"Scott and the rest of the TextPlus team have built a service that helps people communicate far better than they used to. This philosophy is exactly in-line with Truecaller. We're very excited to join forces and power communication services in a safe and trusted manner. The culture of the team, the financial discipline and the impressive tech, all align with Truecaller and we're confident that we will together be able to grow this business to much greater heights. Truecaller and TextPlus both have changed how mobile communication takes place and it's only natural that we come together," said Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala in a statement.