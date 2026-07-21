Driive Launches Dot, a Virtual Scheduler

Driive, providers of a scheduling engine for home service trades businesses, has launched Dot, a virtual scheduler.

With Driive Dot, every conversation runs on top of Driive's scheduling brain, giving it the same drive-time-aware logic that powers Driive's scheduling platform. Dot checks real technician availability, accounts for drive time between jobs, and books appointments that actually fit the day.

"Voice AI without a scheduling brain is just a fancy answering machine," said Nick Small, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Driive, in a statement. "Anyone can build a bot that sounds friendly on the phone. The hard part, the part that actually saves a business owner time and wins them the job, is knowing who's available, where they are, and what the schedule can actually absorb. That's what Dot does, because it runs on the same engine our scheduling teams already trust."

Dot works across calls, form fills, and calendar requests. It books and reschedules appointments automatically, alongside internal bookings companies' teams enter into Driive's scheduling platform.