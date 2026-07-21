Glia Launches Three AI Response Modes Within Glia Banker

Glia, a banking artificial intelligence solutions provider, today introduced three response modes for Glia Banker, its voice and digital AI agent, to help financial institutions decide how flexible they want their agentic AI responses to be, based on the specific task at hand.

This allows financial institutions to adopt agentic AI at their pace, with a risk profile that isn’t all-or-nothing. By inviting conversational freedom for discussion topics where it adds value and strictly securing high-stakes topics where there is zero tolerance for variability, banks and credit unions can offer a more natural Glia Banker experience while containing risk exactly where it matters.

"Banking interactions sit on a spectrum, not a binary," said Justin DiPietro, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Glia, in a statement. "The risk profile of a wire transfer is fundamentally different from a branch location query, and the experience a customer or member expects reflects that. We built these modes because banking is inherently high stakes, but leaders are eager to deploy AI that fuels growth. We wanted financial institutions to have access to the most beneficial parts of generative AI—contextual flexibility and creativity—when and where they want it, without sacrificing the institutional controls and data security built directly into Glia’s platform. That way, they can spend less time managing risk and more time deciding how to reinvest the efficiency gains from AI."

Glia Banker now includes the following three configurable interaction styles to contain up to 80 percent of inquiries:

Strict Mode, delivering responses exactly as approved within institutions' knowledge banks. Responses in Strict Mode are protected by Glia's contractual guarantee against AI hallucinations and prompt injection attacks.

Rephrase Mode, which adapts institution-approved responses to reflect customers' own language and context. The wording becomes more conversational, but the AI never introduces information beyond the original approved source.

Compose Mode, which allows Glia Banker to generate responses in real time using a variety of institution-designated content, such as policy documents, product information, and approved knowledge articles