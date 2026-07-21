8x8 Launches 8x8 Small Business

8x8, a business communications platform provider, has launched 8x8 Small Business, a self-serve, consumption-based offering for small and medium businesses (SMBs), with no fixed seat counts, annual licences, or obligation to bundle tools.

8x8 Small Business is built for companies requiring fewer than 100 users. It includes the same core capabilities as the 8x8 unified communications platform, including global calling, meetings, chat, compliance, analytics, CRM integration, and Microsoft Teams Phone integration, but companies only pay for what they need.

8x8 Small Business is currently available to direct resell partners in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Australia.