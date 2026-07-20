CTM Launches OpenAI Ads Integration, AskCTM

CTM, a conversation analytics company, has launched a native OpenAI Ads attribution and conversion integration and AskCTM, an in-platform artificial intelligence agent that makes CTM's AI features self-service.

"Phone calls are still where high-intent customers show up, and that's not changing," said Todd Fisher, co-founder and CEO of CTM, in a statement. "What's changing is where those calls are coming from. OpenAI ad channels are coming fast, and our customers need to be able to connect every one of those touchpoints back to a conversation. These updates are about making sure no channel becomes a blind spot."

With CTM's new native OpenAI Ads integration, leads generated from ChatGPT campaigns are captured and attributed in CTM reporting, and qualified conversion events are automatically synced back to OpenAI.

AskCTM is a consultative AI agent built into the platform to help customers configure and deploy CTM's AI capabilities—AskAI, ChatAI, VoiceAI.