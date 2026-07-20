Vibes Introduces RCS Studio Professional

Vibes, a mobile messaging company and direct connect aggregator, has launched RCS Studio Professional, a self-serve RCS messaging platform.

Vibes' RCS Studio is a full-lifecycle toolset for RCS, built around three core pillars: agent provisioning, management, and compliance; flow and experience building; and message routing and delivery. It streamlines brand verification, agent onboarding, and carrier deployment while offering a visual, no-code environment for creating rich, interactive customer experiences.

"Today is the day RCS stops being a technology project reserved for enterprise brands and becomes a product any business can buy on a credit card," said Brian Garofola, chief technology officer of Vibes, in a statement. "AI can write the perfect message, but sending that message over SMS makes it look like anyone else’s. RCS displays it the way it was meant to be seen. And because RCS Studio Professional is fully self-serve, an AI agent can now incorporate it as a channel without a single sales call standing in the way."