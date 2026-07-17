Repsly Introduces Territory Advisor

Repsly, a provider of retail execution software for the consumer goods (CG) industry, has launched Territory Advisor, an artificial intelligence feature that helps optimize field team performance through intelligent planning.

Repsly's Territory Advisor improves and optimizes team territories, grounded in real visit and performance data. It uses companies' structured retail execution data and configurable business rules to deliver real-time insights on territory performance.

Specific capabilities of Repsly's Territory Advisor include the following:

Scenario-guided planning: Ask questions like "Where are we over-covered?" or "How can we rebalance for travel time and gas savings?"

Opportunity detection: Automatically uncover workload imbalances, coverage gaps, and oversized territories.

Confident recommendations: Receive AI-validated suggestions on when to merge, split, or rebalance territories to align with operational constraints.

Experienced logic: Reflects how an experienced territory manager would plan, at scale and speed.

"Territory Advisor acts like a personal planning strategist," said Matthew Brogie, CEO of Repsly, in a statement. "It analyzes your Repsly data, spots inefficiencies, and suggests clear, reviewable fixes so reps spend the most time in the stores that matter."

Repsly's model is trained on thousands of hours of structured retail execution data. Every recommendation is validated against real-world metrics and business rules.

Repsly's Territory Advisor builds on the company's growing suite of intelligent solutions, including AI-powered Image Recognition.