Contentsquare Partners with Klaviyo

Contentsquare, a customer experience intelligence company, has teamed up with Klaviyo, a B2C CRM systems provider, to turn customer experience insights into immediate, revenue-driving actions.

This native integration syncs behavioral segments from Contentsquare Product Analytics into Klaviyo, empowering companies to instantly trigger highly personalized, revenue-driving campaigns based on real user behavior and engagement.

"By pairing Contentsquare's behavioral intelligence directly with Klaviyo's autonomous B2C CRM, we are eliminating data silos and allowing brands to react to human behavior instantly, driving massive lift in conversion and customer loyalty," said Chris Formosa, global vice president of alliances and ecosystem at Contentsquare, in a statement.

Whether companies need to investigate a sudden drop in checkout conversion, identify user friction on a new site release, or compare performance across key landing pages, teams can get answers in minutes and immediately trigger automated, personalized campaigns based on that exact context.

"The most impactful customer experiences feel like a personal, one-on-one conversation. This partnership gives Klaviyo users unprecedented access to customer experience insights, allowing our autonomous CRM to deliver hyper-targeted, high-converting messages at the precise moment a shopper needs them," said Eddie O'Brien, senior vice president of global partnerships at Klaviyo, in a statement.

By bringing timely customer experience insights straight into Klaviyo, teams can spot exactly how a customer is feeling and instantly send the right message. Contentsquare does the following: