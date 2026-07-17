PWC US Partners with OpenAI on Agentic Solutions

PwC US has launched agentic contact and service solutions, developed with OpenAI, to help organizations reimagine customer engagement and service. Together, PwC and OpenAI are helping translate emerging artificial intelligence capabilities into enterprise-ready solutions that support customer service operations, contact center platforms, and broader commercial functions.

By bringing together marketing, sales, commerce, and service within an integrated, artificial intelligence-enabled operating model to help customer-facing functions operate with greater connection, speed, and insight across the end-to-end customer journey.

The solutions combine PwC's industry, customer transformation, and implementation expertise with OpenAI frontier models to help organizations modernize customer service operations, improve service experiences, and unlock greater business value across customer-facing functions.

"Customer expectations continue to evolve, placing greater demands on organizations to deliver relevant, responsive, and seamless experiences at every interaction," said Ian Kahn, customer and commercial excellence platform leader at PwC US, in a statement. "By combining advanced AI capabilities with deep industry knowledge and transformation experience, we're helping clients modernize customer service operations, improve productivity and create more intelligent, choreographed experiences that drive measurable business outcomes."

At the center of this offering is PwC's AI-powered voice and digital agent capability, developed alongside OpenAI. With OpenAI multimodal APIs, the solution enables more natural, context-aware conversations that can understand intent, take action, and improve over time.

"PwC brings the industry expertise, transformation experience, and enterprise delivery capabilities needed to turn AI ambition into measurable outcomes," said Colleen Kapase, vice president of strategic global partnerships and ecosystems at OpenAI, in a statement. "Through the OpenAI Partner Network, we're working with partners like PwC to help organizations deploy agentic AI in real-world service environments, creating more connected, responsive, and intelligent experiences for customers while driving greater impact across the front office."

PwC has also established a dedicated agentic contact and service solutions Center of Excellence (CoE) with OpenAI, bringing together specialists across AI, engineering, customer service, and industry domains. The CoE focuses on accelerating innovation, advancing solutions built with OpenAI, and enabling faster deployment for clients across sectors.