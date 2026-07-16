ZoomInfo Launches Rebuilt Chrome Extension

ZoomInfo, a go-to-market platform provider has released a new version of the ZoomInfo Chrome Extension, the browser tool that surfaces verified contact and company data on pages sellers are viewing.

With the new extension, pages load two to three times faster. The rebuilt parsing engine also reads each page more comprehensively, then matches what it finds against ZoomInfo's verified data.

The extension puts ZoomInfo's verified data, including phone numbers, emails, firmographics, and buying signals, on the pages reps are already working,.

Faster page loads mean more reviewed accounts per hour, and higher match rates mean fewer blank lookups and more verified contacts reps on which can act immediately, ZoomInfo said in a statement. Drawing on ZoomInfo's verified B2B data across more than 100 million companies and 500 million contacts, the extension is built to return an accurate, complete record at the moment a seller needs it, not a scraped guess, it said further.