Outreach Introduces AI Maturity Model

Outreach, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence platform for revenue teams, introduced the AI Maturity Model, a framework that helps revenue organizations measure how they use AI across their workflows and identify what it takes to operate at a higher level.

The AI Maturity Model builds the right foundation for AI agents to act as true teammates. It gives leaders a way to benchmark their current state, understand what separates each stage from the next, and build toward an operating model where AI agents don't just support the team, they work alongside them, designed to carry out the execution that drives pipeline, accelerates deals, and sharpens forecast confidence. It places each organization on a four-stage path that runs from manual and reactive execution using fragmented systems and processes to AI-efficient GTM where AI agents carry out work across the full revenue motion.

The model maps revenue maturity across the following four stages:

Traditional. Revenue execution relies on individual effort and manual processes. Systems and workflows vary across the team, and technology adoption is early-stage.

Connected. CRM adoption, documented processes, and modern tools are in place. Workflows span multiple systems, and AI supports execution, though consolidating data sources would increase its measurable impact.

Consolidated. Workflows connect across the stack, data flows reliably, and buyer signals inform the decisions that matter most. AI surfaces insights for the team to act on.

AI-Efficient. AI drives execution. Agents prospect from live account signals, keep deal data current, flag risk, and draft messages that convert, with people directing the work and reviewing it where it counts.

The AI Maturity Model scores an organization across workflow standardization, data trust, inspection and accountability, cross-team alignment, and AI readiness. That score is a benchmark of where teams stand today, showing leaders their strongest and weakest areas. The model then pairs each dimension with its own playbook, a step-by-step guide to the operational changes that move a team up the curve, from standardizing how reps execute to building the clean, connected data that AI agents depend on.;