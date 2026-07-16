Sprinklr Introduces Summer '26 Release

Sprinklr, a unified customer experience platform provider, today launched the Summer 26 Release with new artificial intelligence capabilities to help organizations move beyond insights and take action on customer signals in real time.

Sprinklr's latest release reflects a shift from static dashboards and analysis toward connected systems that can interpret signals and drive action across marketing and service in the moment.

"The challenge today isn't collecting data; it's knowing what matters and acting on it quickly," said Karthik Suri, chief product and corporate strategy officer of Sprinklr, in a statement. With this release, we're helping organizations move from signals to decisions and from conversations to resolutions by combining agentic AI for autonomous resolutions with copilot support for human-assisted ones. This helps enable brands to act in real time while staying in control where it matters most."

The Summer'26 Release introduces the following enhancements across Sprinklr's platform to help teams understand customer behavior, apply intelligence, and act across channels: