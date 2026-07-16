Sprinklr Introduces Summer '26 Release
Sprinklr, a unified customer experience platform provider, today launched the Summer 26 Release with new artificial intelligence capabilities to help organizations move beyond insights and take action on customer signals in real time.
Sprinklr's latest release reflects a shift from static dashboards and analysis toward connected systems that can interpret signals and drive action across marketing and service in the moment.
"The challenge today isn't collecting data; it's knowing what matters and acting on it quickly," said Karthik Suri, chief product and corporate strategy officer of Sprinklr, in a statement. With this release, we're helping organizations move from signals to decisions and from conversations to resolutions by combining agentic AI for autonomous resolutions with copilot support for human-assisted ones. This helps enable brands to act in real time while staying in control where it matters most."
The Summer'26 Release introduces the following enhancements across Sprinklr's platform to help teams understand customer behavior, apply intelligence, and act across channels:
- With LLM Insights, teams can understand and improve how their brands appear across AI-powered search and generative answers.
- With the acquisition of ViralMoment, Sprinklr extends analytics beyond text and images to videos.
- The expanded CreatorIQ integration gives access to rich influencer data alongside paid and organic performance, enabling teams to identify which content is driving impact and make more informed investment decisions across creator, social, and media strategies.
- Next-generation Voice AI agents now work seamlessly alongside Sprinklr's digital and social care agents, enabling consistent, real-time customer interactions across channels with more natural conversations, faster response times, and coordinated resolution at scale.
- With in-channel, voice-enabled surveys, companies can now capture more authentic, contextual feedback directly where conversations are happening.
- Sprinklr Copilot can now help create and optimize advertising by summarizing campaigns, analyzing publishing calendars, and getting faster insights from reporting.
- Built-in automated statistical analysis within CFM Copilot helps teams instantly identify which factors are driving survey outcomes.
- AI-driven analysis of trending content and conversations across platforms helps teams prioritize the signals that are most likely to impact brand performance.
- AI-powered content tools within Copilot enable marketers to generate and refine social posts and even create videos using natural language prompts.
- Enhancements to TikTok Smart+ campaigns provide greater control over audiences, creative optimization, and performance outcomes.
- In customer service, next-generation Voice AI agents deliver more human-like conversations with sub-second response times, smarter turn-taking, and improved noise handling.
- Built-in testing, simulation, and quality scoring help organizations validate AI agent behavior before deployment and maintain consistency in live interactions.
- With Sprinklr MCP, organizations can access Sprinklr insights directly within AI assistants such as Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, and Claude.
- Integration with Adobe Customer Journey Analytics enables a unified view of performance across channels.
- Real-time collaboration through Microsoft Teams integration helps service teams coordinate faster and resolve customer issues.
- GenAI-powered summarization in Display dashboards turns complex data into clear, actionable insights instantly.
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