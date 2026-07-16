Quantum Metric Updates Felix Agentic

Quantum Metric, a provider of agentic digital analytics, has unveiled its Summer 2026 product capabilities, led by the general availability of Felix Agentic and new capabilities spanning mobile crash analytics, AI-driven traffic, and enhancements to the platform experience.

"Enterprises don't just buy analytics software anymore; they standardize on platforms they can trust," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and founder of Quantum Metric, in a statement. "Quantum Metric was built to capture the complete digital experience before you know which questions you'll need to ask, and Felix Agentic now reasons across that context to explain what changed, why it changed, and what it means to the business. The strongest proof isn't another AI demo, it's customers automating hours of analysis, standardizing on the platform, and making larger, longer commitments."

Felix Agentic continuously monitors digital customer experiences across web and mobile, detects anomalies in real time, identifies the root cause, and quantifies revenue impact. Every answer is grounded in Quantum Metric's complete, auto-captured behavioral data layer, making Felix's outputs traceable and auditable

In the summer release, the following three core capabilities are now generally available:

Felix Chat, a conversational, natural language, agentic interface that delivers instant answers from agentic analytics data grounded in experience data.

Background Agents that continuously monitor key performance indicators across checkout, login, payments, and support flows. When something shifts, agents proactively identify root cause and surface quantified revenue impact.

Copilot, which brings agentic analytics directly into Quantum Metric dashboards, segments, metrics, and funnels. Users can ask questions in context or click any data point to instantly get Felix's analysis of what's driving it, without leaving their workflow.

This release also introduces the following new capabilities that give companies precise control over how agents operate at scale:

Skills: Reusable templates defining custom instructions for how to answer questions.

Workflows: An automated process for running an analysis, with prescribed steps that can be scheduled, triggered, or run on demand.

Quantum Metric MCP to access Quantum Metric data and analytics capabilities via MCP, enabling customers and external AI agents to get analysis and answers, based on Quantum Metric's intelligence layer.

Felix Agentic Native Mobile App, opening access to Felix Agentic from iOS or Android. Ask questions, review agent outputs, and get answers to critical business questions from any device.

Alongside Felix Agentic, Quantum Metric's Summer Launch extends digital visibility across mobile, AI-driven traffic, and connected ecosystems and introduces platform improvements designed to reduce overhead and make Quantum Metric faster to use at enterprise scale. Key features include the following:

Mobile Crash Analytics, to capture, diagnose, and resolve mobile app crashes with full session context. Teams get intelligently grouped crash reports ranked by impact, human-readable stack traces mapped to source code, and full session replay.

AI Traffic Analytics, to automatically detect, segment, and analyze traffic referred by large language models (LLMs) and agentic AI assistants. Organizations can gain visibility into how AI-generated traffic behaves, converts, and contributes to their users' digital experiences.

Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) Connector, to connect Quantum Metric's behavioral data with Adobe Experience Platform and Customer Journey Analytics through a no-code, configuration-based setup.

Core platform updates to dashboards, alerts, and zone tracking.