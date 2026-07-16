GIPHY Partners with LiveRamp and Koddi
GIPHY, providers of a GIF and sticker library, has joined forces with Koddi and LiveRamp, enabling GIPHY Ads to deliver more relevant, effective advertising by leveraging LiveRamp's capabilities to unify and responsibly activate customer data.
GIPHY provides a unique platform for companies to integrate advertisements directly into consumer messaging. By leveraging GIPHY's historical data and trends, the platform enables highly expressive and conversational branded content.
"GIPHY changes how our partners approach creative direction for their ads, designing them for utility, not just clicks in the most underleveraged environment," said Kevin Hein, chief growth officer at GIPHY, in a statement. "We are impressed by how Koddi and LiveRamp work together, unlocking more targeted campaigns, allowing us to reach engaged audiences for our partners."
While LiveRamp connects, matches, and controls audience identity across fragmented channels, Koddi manages and executes media campaigns. The two platforms together will optimize ad performance for GIPHY Ads partners, offering deeper ad content targeting, adding a precision layer to paid placements.
"Our partnership with GIPHY and Koddi brings enhanced decisioning and personalization to advertisers," said Max Carranza, vice president of sales at LiveRamp, in a statement. "By securely unifying audience data, we enable brands to confidently power campaigns with the right insights, reach the right audiences, and optimize performance."
"Consumers don't think in channels, they move seamlessly between discovery, entertainment and conversation. GIPHY represents a unique moment in that journey where brands can engage people in a way that feels natural and relevant," said Eric Brackmann, vice president of commerce media at Koddi, in a statement. "By combining Koddi's media activation capabilities with LiveRamp's identity infrastructure, we're giving advertisers the ability to reach audiences with greater precision while unlocking measurable performance in an entirely new environment."