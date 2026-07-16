GIPHY Partners with LiveRamp and Koddi

GIPHY, providers of a GIF and sticker library, has joined forces with Koddi and LiveRamp, enabling GIPHY Ads to deliver more relevant, effective advertising by leveraging LiveRamp's capabilities to unify and responsibly activate customer data.

GIPHY provides a unique platform for companies to integrate advertisements directly into consumer messaging. By leveraging GIPHY's historical data and trends, the platform enables highly expressive and conversational branded content.

"GIPHY changes how our partners approach creative direction for their ads, designing them for utility, not just clicks in the most underleveraged environment," said Kevin Hein, chief growth officer at GIPHY, in a statement. "We are impressed by how Koddi and LiveRamp work together, unlocking more targeted campaigns, allowing us to reach engaged audiences for our partners."

While LiveRamp connects, matches, and controls audience identity across fragmented channels, Koddi manages and executes media campaigns. The two platforms together will optimize ad performance for GIPHY Ads partners, offering deeper ad content targeting, adding a precision layer to paid placements.