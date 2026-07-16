Shirofune Launches Walmart Connect for Retail Media Campaign Management

Shirofune, providers of a digital advertising automation management platform, today launched Walmart Connect, expanding its support for retail media advertisers seeking to manage high-intent commerce campaigns through a single, automated interface.

The new integration allows advertisers and agencies to connect Walmart campaigns to Shirofune and manage them alongside other major digital advertising channels, including search, social, retail media, and e-commerce platforms. By bringing Walmart Connect into Shirofune's centralized workflow, teams can reduce manual effort, improve visibility, and apply the same automation and optimization processes they already use across their broader media mix.

"Walmart Connect has become a critical channel for brands that want to connect advertising directly to real shopping behavior," said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, founder and CEO of Shirofune, in a statement. "The challenge is that every new retail media platform adds operational complexity for marketing teams that are already managing too many dashboards, budgets, and reports. By integrating Walmart Connect into Shirofune, we're helping advertisers bring this high-value channel into one automated workflow so they can manage and spend more efficiently, optimize faster, and understand performance in the context of their full media strategy."

With the Walmart Connect integration, Shirofune users can do the following:

Centralize Walmart campaign management from the same dashboard used for other platforms.

Use Shirofune's automation engine to support budget pacing and bid adjustments based on campaign performance.

Streamline day-to-day campaign operations.

Help agencies manage Walmart campaigns across multiple clients using standardized optimization and reporting processes instead of account-by-account manual management.

"Retail media is becoming a permanent pillar of the modern advertising stack, but its value depends on how well brands can operationalize it," Kikuchi added. "Walmart gives advertisers access to powerful commerce signals, but teams still need a practical way to manage, optimize, and measure campaigns without adding more manual work. Shirofune was built to solve that problem."

The Walmart Connect integration continues Shirofune's expansion of its omnichannel capabilities, complementing existing support for platforms, including Google, Microsoft, Meta, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, Reddit, and leading e-commerce and analytics tools.