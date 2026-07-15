How to Be a Truly Customer-Driven Organization

Most organizations agree that being customer-first matters. Companies that truly organize around customer insight consistently outperform their peers, growing revenue faster, retaining customers longer, and adapting more effectively to change. Forrester describes these organizations as “customer-obsessed,” noting that they are better equipped to handle volatility because they build flexibility into how they prioritize and respond to evolving customer needs.

Yet despite broad agreement on the value of customer focus, far fewer organizations actually operate this way. Becoming genuinely customer-driven requires more than good intentions. It means building the discipline to consistently learn from customers, translating insight into action, and making tradeoffs that balance near-term needs with long-term impact. That work spans listening, design, prioritization, and culture, and it’s where many organizations struggle.

Customer-First Doesn’t Mean Customer-Led

One of the most common misconceptions about being a customer-first organization is that it means simply ticking off every customer request.

Oftentimes, a feature request is a customer reacting to the friction they are experiencing rather than identifying the underlying problem that’s causing it. The real work starts with understanding why customers are asking for something. What are they trying to accomplish? Where are they losing time? What downstream problems are being created by a single point of failure earlier in the workflow?

Here at GTT, most of our product innovation has historically been guided by customer input, with product and design teams focusing on uncovering root pain points behind requests. This approach lays the foundation for disciplined, insight-driven innovation.

Active Listening Is an Ongoing Discipline

Understanding customers doesn’t come from a single channel. It comes from layering perspectives across multiple touchpoints and validating patterns over time. This includes advisory boards, CSAT, in-product surveys, and post-interaction feedback. Still, some of the most valuable insights come from direct, one-on-one engagement: customer interviews, usability testing, and observational research that reveals how people actually work.

Equally important is how questions are asked. Open-ended, non-leading questions allow customers to surface issues teams may not even be aware of. It’s also critical to avoid overreacting to one-off feedback. A single customer request, no matter how compelling, must be validated across multiple conversations before informing road map decisions.

Moreover, customers’ needs evolve, market conditions change, and assumptions go stale. Organizations that treat research as a one-time exercise inevitably fall behind. By embedding ongoing listening into daily processes, companies can anticipate challenges before they become crises.

Designing for Humans, Not Just Features

Human-centered design goes beyond usability. It requires understanding the full context in which customers operate, including their workflows, responsibilities, constraints, and success metrics.

For example, when developing GTT EnvisionDX, a digital experience customer interface, we initially assumed users wanted a fully self-service tool for quoting and ordering. Customer conversations revealed something more nuanced. Customers wanted speed and autonomy, but also the option to collaborate with GTT experts when complexity increased. We took this insight and developed collaborative quoting capabilities that allow customers and sales teams to work together in real time.

In another case, customer interviews helped us discover how something as simple as entering an incorrect address early in a process could cascade into service delays, dispatch issues, and shipping errors. We used visual validation tools to identify the root cause and reduce friction across the entire life cycle.

These improvements weren’t driven by a desire to add features. They came from a deep understanding of how customers work and where small points of friction create an outsized impact.

Balancing Immediate Pain Points With Long-Term Innovation

Customer-driven organizations also recognize that listening doesn’t mean abandoning innovation. The challenge is balancing near-term improvements with future-facing differentiation.

One approach is intentional road map allocation. For example, having dedicated capacity reserved each quarter for enhancements, usability improvements, and fixes to existing products—alongside investment in new capabilities. Just as importantly, customers are brought into those conversations. Sharing what’s coming next (and why) allows organizations to validate priorities and adjust course before resources are fully committed.

Making Customer-First a Cultural Commitment

No organization can be truly customer-driven without leadership buy-in. When executives observe customer interviews, review research findings, or participate in feedback sessions, customer focus becomes embedded in decision-making. Sharing insights across teams—from sales and service delivery to engineering and operations—helps everyone understand how their work affects the customer experience.

This commitment can be reinforced culturally through initiatives that recognize employees who go above and beyond for customers, signaling that customer obsession isn’t a slogan, it’s an expectation. When a company defines its commitments such as GTT’s established three: customer ownership; adaptive mindset; and collective impact, it gives the entire employee base an understanding of our behavior for every initiative and daily task.

At the end of the day, building a customer-driven organization takes discipline and sustained effort. But the payoff is significant.

Customers who see their feedback reflected in real improvements become more engaged, more loyal, and more willing to partner long-term. Products become stickier because they solve real problems. Teams avoid the costly mistake of building capabilities no one uses. Ultimately, customer-first organizations both listen and build better. And in an increasingly competitive landscape, that difference shows up where it matters most: in growth, retention, and trust.

Laura Lehman is the director of digital experience product management at GTT, where she is responsible for delivering GTT’s overall digital experience strategy. She leads initiatives that enhance how customers interact with GTT’s network and security services.