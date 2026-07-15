Digital Remedy and Arrivalist Partner

Digital Remedy, a programmatic media partner, has partnered with Arrivalist, a visitor and spending intelligence company for the travel and tourism industry, to help destinations, attractions, hotels, resorts, and tourism organizations better target travelers and measure the real-world impact of their marketing campaigns.

The partnership combines Digital Remedy's omnichannel media expertise with Arrivalist's travel intelligence to help marketers better target travelers and measure campaign impact. It centers around two core offerings:

Destination Impact Report:

Measure incremental visitation through exposed vs. control methodology.

Understand direct visitor spending tied to media exposure.

Analyze which origin markets drive the most valuable visitors.

Quantify return on ad spend through VisitLift, SpendLift, and iROAS metrics.

Gain visibility into the channels and campaigns driving real-world travel behavior.

Arrivalist Travel-Behavior Audiences:

Reach travelers based on actual travel behavior, not inferred interests.

Access 16 billion daily GPS-verified data points built from more than 500 million devices.

Target audiences by destination, travel activity, seasonality, and origin market.

Activate custom traveler audiences across Digital Remedy's omnichannel media offering.

Reach high-value audiences, including adventure travelers, beach travelers, national park visitors, business travelers, and more.