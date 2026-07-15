Digital Remedy and Arrivalist Partner
Digital Remedy, a programmatic media partner, has partnered with Arrivalist, a visitor and spending intelligence company for the travel and tourism industry, to help destinations, attractions, hotels, resorts, and tourism organizations better target travelers and measure the real-world impact of their marketing campaigns.
The partnership combines Digital Remedy's omnichannel media expertise with Arrivalist's travel intelligence to help marketers better target travelers and measure campaign impact. It centers around two core offerings:
Destination Impact Report:
- Measure incremental visitation through exposed vs. control methodology.
- Understand direct visitor spending tied to media exposure.
- Analyze which origin markets drive the most valuable visitors.
- Quantify return on ad spend through VisitLift, SpendLift, and iROAS metrics.
- Gain visibility into the channels and campaigns driving real-world travel behavior.
Arrivalist Travel-Behavior Audiences:
- Reach travelers based on actual travel behavior, not inferred interests.
- Access 16 billion daily GPS-verified data points built from more than 500 million devices.
- Target audiences by destination, travel activity, seasonality, and origin market.
- Activate custom traveler audiences across Digital Remedy's omnichannel media offering.
- Reach high-value audiences, including adventure travelers, beach travelers, national park visitors, business travelers, and more.
"Travel marketers have long struggled to connect media exposure to actual visitation and visitor spending," said Matt Fanelli, chief revenue officer of Digital Remedy, in a statement. "As pressure grows to demonstrate ROI, clicks and impressions alone are no longer enough. Together with Arrivalist, we're helping destinations and travel brands move beyond traditional campaign metrics and better understand which marketing investments are driving the greatest value. That's the level of accountability today's tourism marketers and stakeholders are demanding."
"For years, Arrivalist has helped destinations understand what happens after a campaign reaches a potential traveler," said Ktimene Axetell, CEO of Arrivalist, in a statement. "Through this partnership, we're bringing together audience intelligence and performance measurement to help marketers make more informed decisions throughout the campaign lifecycle. Together, we're helping travel marketers better understand which audiences, markets, and campaigns are driving the strongest outcomes."