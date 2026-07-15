Pega Releases Infinity 26

Pegasystems, an artificial intelligence software company for mission-critical work, has released Pega Infinity 26, the latest version of its suite of products to help companies scale AI.

By combining advanced agentic AI with built-in governance and a pricing model that eliminates consumption-based AI charges, Pega Infinity 26 enables companies to design, orchestrate, and govern AI agents across operations, customer service, and customer engagement workflows. Every AI-driven interaction adheres to business rules and regulatory standards while eliminating token-based pricing, allowing enterprises to scale AI while maintaining control, compliance, and cost transparency.

Now available through Pega Cloud or in clients' managed clouds, Pega Infinity 26 includes AI-powered development tools and integrated design and execution capabilities within an open MCP-compatible ecosystem.

Core innovation areas in Pega Infinity 26 include the following:

Predictable outcomes, predictable costs: The Pega Predictable AI architecture maximizes AI at design-time to ensure runtime operates with extreme token efficiency, enabling Pega Infinity 26 clients to use as much AI as they need under a flat fee per resolved case.

The AI Token Cost Calculator to help companies estimate savings vs. token-based models.

Pega Infinity Studio: An AI-native development environment that combines clients' coding agents of choice with built-in best practices from Pega Blueprint AI to accelerate delivery of mission-critical applications.

Predictable AI agents and orchestration: New agentic capabilities allow developers to connect and orchestrate Pega and third-party AI agents within governed workflows, enabling companies to add agents to mission-critical processes with full control, compliance, and predictable outcomes.

Pega Customer Engagement Studio: An agent-powered workspace that unifies AI agents to help marketers move from brief to live, personalized one-to-one campaigns in minutes at scale with built-in governance.

Design and runtime MCP: Clients can now leverage MCP to connect to Pega Blueprint, Pega Infinity Studio, and Pega Platform to build new applications using their preferred agentic coding harnesses like Claude Code, Github Copilot, and OpenAI Codex, and to invoke agents and workflows from AI assistants like Claude Cowork, ChatGPT, and Office 365 Copilot.