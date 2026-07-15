Acxiom Launches Digital Recognition
Acxiom, providers of a connected data and technology foundation, has launched Digital Recognition solution, powered by Real ID, which connects digital signals to Acxiom's offline identity assets for customer recognition, personalization, and open omnichannel orchestration.
Acxiom's Digital Recognition solution supports integrated online and offline campaigns. It enables more effective personalization and allows users to retarget pseudonymous site visitors across online and offline channels and use these visitors to model brand-controlled look-alike audiences for acquisition.
Acxiom Digital Recognition includes the following:
- Persistent recognition for cookie-less blind spots: Hybrid recognition options that use the digital signals available to increase recognition and extend the ability to identify return visitors over time.
- Transparent, brand-controlled audiences: Site visitor data is returned for online-to-offline journey orchestration and look-alike model creation.
- Innovative digital identity: Real ID connects digital signals to rich offline intelligence.
"The rules of identity are changing," said Keith Camoosa, chief product and technology innovation officer of Acxiom, in a statement. "With the loss of third-party cookies, digital signal confidence is low and requires a hybrid approach to personalization that incorporates household-level insights when hyper-personalization is not possible. Real ID's unique ability to connect online signals to offline data allows brands to recognize people for longer periods of time and engage them across channels. With only 35 percent of brands using household identifiers for recognition today, this marks a significant opportunity."