Acxiom Launches Digital Recognition

Acxiom, providers of a connected data and technology foundation, has launched Digital Recognition solution, powered by Real ID, which connects digital signals to Acxiom's offline identity assets for customer recognition, personalization, and open omnichannel orchestration.

Acxiom's Digital Recognition solution supports integrated online and offline campaigns. It enables more effective personalization and allows users to retarget pseudonymous site visitors across online and offline channels and use these visitors to model brand-controlled look-alike audiences for acquisition.

Acxiom Digital Recognition includes the following:

Persistent recognition for cookie-less blind spots: Hybrid recognition options that use the digital signals available to increase recognition and extend the ability to identify return visitors over time.

Transparent, brand-controlled audiences: Site visitor data is returned for online-to-offline journey orchestration and look-alike model creation.

Innovative digital identity: Real ID connects digital signals to rich offline intelligence.