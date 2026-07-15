Quik! and High Meadow Solutions Partner on Quik! for Salesforce

Quik!, a provider of forms and data standardization for financial services, has partnered with High Meadow Solutions, a consulting firm specializing in AI strategy, systems integration, and business transformation for wealth management firms, to launch Quik! for Salesforce.

Quik! for Salesforce delivers a native forms experience that brings Quik!'s forms directly into Salesforce. Advisors can launch forms from a client record, automatically pre-fill trusted CRM data, complete remaining information once, and generate finished documents for electronic signature without leaving Salesforce.

Quik! for Salesforce is delivered as a near-turnkey Salesforce application with pre-built components, standardized field mappings, and support for each firm's unique workflows.

Key benefits of Quik! for Salesforce include the following:

Native forms experience inside Salesforce;

Faster implementation with pre-built Salesforce components;

Standardized field mappings across Quik!'s forms library;

Faster onboarding and transaction processing.