Quik! and High Meadow Solutions Partner on Quik! for Salesforce
Quik!, a provider of forms and data standardization for financial services, has partnered with High Meadow Solutions, a consulting firm specializing in AI strategy, systems integration, and business transformation for wealth management firms, to launch Quik! for Salesforce.
Quik! for Salesforce delivers a native forms experience that brings Quik!'s forms directly into Salesforce. Advisors can launch forms from a client record, automatically pre-fill trusted CRM data, complete remaining information once, and generate finished documents for electronic signature without leaving Salesforce.
Quik! for Salesforce is delivered as a near-turnkey Salesforce application with pre-built components, standardized field mappings, and support for each firm's unique workflows.
Key benefits of Quik! for Salesforce include the following:
- Native forms experience inside Salesforce;
- Faster implementation with pre-built Salesforce components;
- Standardized field mappings across Quik!'s forms library;
- Faster onboarding and transaction processing.
"Advisory firms shouldn't have to spend months building Salesforce-driven forms workflows," said Richard Walker, CEO of Quik!, in a statement. "Quik! for Salesforce combines trusted client data, compliant forms, and electronic signature into a single native Salesforce experience, allowing firms to accelerate implementation while giving advisors a simpler, more connected way to complete transactions."
"Our goal is to help wealth management firms maximize their Salesforce investment while simplifying the advisor experience," said Bryan Hyman, CEO of High Meadow Solutions, in a statement. "Together, we're delivering a solution that reduces implementation complexity, improves data quality, and helps advisors spend more time serving clients instead of managing paperwork."
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