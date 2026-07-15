6sense Launches MCP Server

6sense, providers of a go-to-market intelligence platform, introduced the 6sense MCP (model context protocol) Server, making 6sense intelligence, including account insights, predictive buying stages, 6sense Qualified Account (6QA) status, keyword intent, and ad campaign performance, callable from any MCP-compatible artificial intelligence agent, including Claude, ChatGPT, Writer, and Agentforce.

The 6sense MCP Server puts 6sense intelligence directly into the agent, so teams access trusted revenue signals inside AI models and workflows. Context flows into the prompt, the recommendation, and the action, in real time.

At the center is the 6QA. Every 6QA is specific to that customer, produced by predictive models built on buying-behavior modeling trained on each customer's actual purchase outcomes. It tells not just whether an account is in-market, but where it sits in its buying journey and who to reach. And every score ships with the reasoning behind it, including which signals moved it and how it compares to past outcomes.

That qualification is grounded in intent captured across the Signalverse B2B network, built over 13 years, spanning 200,000 B2B properties. Every retrieval is powered by RevvyAI and returned in plain language, immediately actionable for any agent.

6sense measures opportunities on the accounts it prioritized as 6QAs against all others and reviews the results with customers every quarter.