Medallia Adds Frontline-Ready AI Capabilities

Medallia, providers of a platform for experience transformation, has launched Frontline-Ready AI capabilities that are natively embedded into existing operational infrastructure, ensuring secure, compliant, and integrated deployment.

"The [generative artificial intelligence] divide is real, and it is widening. While many have experimented with AI, few have operationalized it at scale," said Fabrice Martin, chief product officer of Medallia, in a statement. "We are closing that gap by rapidly delivering enterprise-ready AI embedded in the systems our customers already trust."

The Frontline-Ready AI capabilities now available include Smart Topic Builder for topic discovery and text analytics model configuration, with a genAI-powered process that cuts setup time from days to minutes.

Medallia has expanded genAI language support to include German and French across its core AI capabilities—Intelligent Summaries (text analytics and conversations), Root Cause Assist, and Smart Response. These two new languages join existing support for English and Spanish.