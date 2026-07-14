Clari + Salesloft Launches Salesloft Conversation Intelligence

Clari + Salesloft, a revenue orchestration platform provider, today launched Salesloft Conversation Intelligence to help revenue teams capture, act on, and learn from buyer signals.

Salesloft Conversation Intelligence shifts conversation intelligence from a coaching destination to a live signal layer that triggers next-best action, feeds agents, and sharpens the forecast in real time. It brings those signals directly into the workflows where teams prospect, manage pipeline, and act on opportunities. A competitive mention, sentiment shift, or follow-up step does not sit in a dashboard waiting to be reviewed. It's part of a live signal layer within the revenue system that's dynamic, adaptive, and moves deals forward.

"Most companies talk about closing the gap between insight and action, and this is us actually doing it," said Clari + Salesloft CEO Steve Cox in a statement. "Salesloft Conversation Intelligence brings market-leading conversation intelligence directly into the execution surface where revenue teams live, and delivers something neither product could do alone. We made a bet that the future of revenue belongs to teams who can turn intelligence into execution in real time. This is that bet paying off."

Salesloft Conversation Intelligence includes live coaching, call summaries, action items, follow-up emails, AI-powered insights, CRM updates, consent and compliance controls, and AI enhancements to connect conversation signals to deal execution, forecast inspection, and the agents your team is building.

The latest enhancements include the following:

AI Trends and Insights: Automatically identifies trending topics and deal signals across the team's full call library, giving managers pattern-level insight across hundreds of calls at once.

Mobile In-Person Recording: Extends conversation intelligence beyond the video call. Field reps can record in-person meetings on their mobile devices and automatically convert conversations into tasks within the platform.

AI-Powered Auto Call Scoring: Automatically scores every call and groups results by performance tier, so managers know exactly which calls to review.

Ask Across Multiple Calls: Lets teams ask questions across their call history, identify patterns such as recurring objections or competitive mentions, and receive synthesized answers in seconds.