AskNicely Launches Review Routing Agent

AskNicely, providers of a customer experience platform for multi-location service businesses, today launched Review Routing Agent as an addition to its NiceAI suite of agentic artificial intelligence tools to automate the entire review request process, from triggering the right task at the right moment to routing each customer to whichever review platform needs them most.

"Reputation has always mattered in services," said Tony Ward, CEO of AskNicely, in a statement. "What's changed is where reputation lives. Reviews are now a visibility signal, not just a credibility signal. Review Routing Agent was built so businesses are visible on all of the review platforms important in their industry."

The Agent works inside the AskNicely survey flow. After customers submit survey feedback, the agent presents a review request within the same experience .

For multi-location service businesses, the agent applies configurable rules to balance review volume across platforms and attribute each review to the right location and the right team member. Once rules are set, the agent handles timing and routing continuously.

Review Routing Agent joins Dynamic Surveys, Insights Agent, and Response Agent as another product in AskNicely's NiceAI suite. Each agent addresses a distinct part of the customer experience loop: capturing feedback, surfacing insight, responding to at-risk customers, and now building public reputation.