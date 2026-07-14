Vieu Launches the Business Graph

Vieu today launched the Business Graph, a map of the world's business relationships, dedicated to enabling B2B enterprise scenarios.

The Business Graph is constructed from observed relationship signals like shared work history, co-authored research, joint ventures, board affiliations, and ongoing real-world collaboration.

"As AI agents become ubiquitous, the relationship between humans, ironically, becomes even more important," said Samir Manjure, co-founder and CEO of Vieu, in a statement. "Human-to-human trust has always been the cornerstone of commerce. Executive relationships underpin every deal, every renewal, every hire, every raise. The Business Graph makes that foundation visible for the first time."

Organizations can use the Business Graph across every relationship-driven business scenario, including executive-to-executive paths into strategic accounts, churn prevention through executive engagement, senior recruiting with built-in back-channel verification, warm investor introductions, and identifying exactly who to meet at any industry event. Every person, company, and relationship is pre-indexed, so when AI assistants like Claude or Gemini query Vieu, they get verified relationship data from a purpose-built graph.