The Pipeline Group Launches TPG Terminal

The Pipeline Group (TPG), a provider of sales development and pipeline generation services, today launched TPG Terminal, a pipeline performance platform to give revenue leaders complete visibility into pipeline health, forecast risk, extended detection and response performance, and progress toward revenue goals.

TPG Terminal serves as the intelligence layer of the client pipeline operating system, bringing together data, execution, forecasting, measurement, and accountability into a single operating environment.

"As companies grow, complexity grows with them," said Vigan Sejdiu, chief operating officer of TPG, in a statement. "Scaling is more than just generating pipeline; it's about creating the operational discipline to understand what's working, what's changing, and where intervention is needed. The TPG Terminal provides that visibility. It transforms pipeline into a measurable business asset that leadership teams can manage with the same rigor they apply to finance or operations."

TPG Terminal measures pipeline quality, conversion rates, forecasting confidence, and progress toward contracted pipeline goals. The sales funnel is consolidated into a single command center that enables leaders to identify performance risks, benchmark results, monitor pipeline health, and take corrective action.

TPG Terminal delivers actionable intelligence, informed by thousands of outbound campaigns, millions of buyer interactions, hundreds of B2B go-to-market programs, and real-world pipeline outcomes. Built-in AI continuously analyzes pipeline performance to surface recommendations that previously required dedicated analysts or data science teams. It identifies high-converting industries, optimal outreach windows, emerging performance risks, and other opportunities that help organizations improve execution before small issues become significant revenue challenges.