Informa TechTarget Partners with The Sherpa Group

Informa TechTarget, a provider of B2B intelligence, media, and marketing solutions, has launched Partner Demand Assurance (PDA), a partner engagement and enablement solution developed with The Sherpa Group.

This joint solution will help B2B technology companies maximize and prove ROI from their partner program investments by addressing a gap in partner marketing: what happens to leads after they're delivered to partners.

Partner Demand Assurance combines permissioned data from Informa TechTarget's audience ecosystem and its demand generation capabilities with The Sherpa Group's partner enablement expertise and EdisonAI platform, which fosters transparency into partner capabilities and lead handling.

"Successful and accountable partner marketing is a necessity in the modern B2B customer journey," said Jay McBain, chief analyst for channels, partnerships, and ecosystems at Omdia by Informa TechTarget, in a statement. "By combining Informa TechTarget's channel expertise, robust audience, and demand generation capabilities with Sherpa's notable strengths in data-driven partner engagement, execution, and enablement, Partner Demand Assurance is uniquely positioned to help organizations protect, prove, and optimize their partner growth investments."

Partner Demand Assurance tackles market development fund investment returns, limited insight into partner lead follow-up, and the ability to reach new markets and regions. It accomplishes this through a combination of the following three core services:

Partner capability assurance: Validation of individual partner capabilities and market readiness;

Partner marketing support: A dedicated resource to provide one-on-one guidance to partners, including campaign follow-up best practices;

Partner engagement platform: Lead status tracking via Sherpa's EdisonAI platform, giving partner marketers visibility into partner campaign performance and conversion.

Additional custom services, including joint value proposition development, enablement asset creation, SDR services, and nurture cadences, are also available.