Clari + Salesloft Expands MCP Server

Clari + Salesloft has expanded its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, creating a single revenue intelligence and context layer upon which artificial intelligence agents build.

The expansion covers the full Clari + Salesloft platform, connecting execution data, conversation intelligence, and forecasting signals across the full revenue lifecycle, giving AI agents the full revenue story, from first touch to final forecast, through one governed connection. Clari + Salesloft exposes the full revenue motion in a single query: live pipeline progression, cadence execution, engagement signals, deal stage history, and forecasting signals.

That foundation is rolling out across every major AI ecosystem. Salesloft is natively listed in Claude's connector directory. Salesloft Cadence and activity data, Clari Copilot call intelligence, Clari forecasting and deal inspection data, and custom connectors for ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Google Gemini all follow, completing coverage of every major AI ecosystem by the end of summer.