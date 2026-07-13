Clari + Salesloft Expands MCP Server
Clari + Salesloft has expanded its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, creating a single revenue intelligence and context layer upon which artificial intelligence agents build.
The expansion covers the full Clari + Salesloft platform, connecting execution data, conversation intelligence, and forecasting signals across the full revenue lifecycle, giving AI agents the full revenue story, from first touch to final forecast, through one governed connection. Clari + Salesloft exposes the full revenue motion in a single query: live pipeline progression, cadence execution, engagement signals, deal stage history, and forecasting signals.
That foundation is rolling out across every major AI ecosystem. Salesloft is natively listed in Claude's connector directory. Salesloft Cadence and activity data, Clari Copilot call intelligence, Clari forecasting and deal inspection data, and custom connectors for ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Google Gemini all follow, completing coverage of every major AI ecosystem by the end of summer.
"When we launched in April, our point was simple: the limiting factor in revenue AI is no longer vendor technology. It's your team's imagination. Our latest milestone proves we meant it," said Kylie Fuentes, chief product officer of Clari + Salesloft, in a statement. "The value of AI in revenue comes down to the quality of the data behind it. Clari + Salesloft sits on the most complete revenue dataset in the market—execution, conversations, and forecasting, and no one else can assemble it. And with write-back, AI stops just answering questions and starts doing the work. That's the difference between an assistant that talks and a partner that acts."