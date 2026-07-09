Vonage Launches Protection Suite for Okta

Vonage has launched Vonage Protection Suite for Okta for advanced multi-factor authentication (MFA). The pre-built, self-service connector for SMS and voice authentication enables Okta customers to send one-time passwords (OTPs) with integrated advanced fraud protection powered by the mobile network, with the Vonage Verify Network API.

The connector also enables Okta customers to meet Bring Your Own Telephony (BYOT) requirements, It is available now through the Vonage Cloud Runtime Marketplace, Vonage's cloud-native platform for building, hosting, and distributing communications applications across more than 200 countries.

The Vonage Protection Suite for Okta combines Vonage Verify's intelligent routing and delivery with fraud protection powered by the mobile network through Identity Insights and Fraud Defender. The connector validates phone numbers using data and signals embedded in mobile networks, before OTP delivery to detect high-risk or compromised numbers early, alongside real-time fraud protection during delivery.

Vonage Verify includes automatic SMS-to-Voice fallback, intelligent carrier routing across global networks, and automatic sender ID management.