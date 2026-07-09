Multiply Launches 10 Minute ABM

Multiply has launched 10 Minute ABM,which enables B2B marketing teams to launch hundreds of personalized account-based ads in minutes and continuously optimize campaign performance.

10 Minute ABM automates the execution of account-based advertising. Marketers define their target accounts, messaging, and campaign objectives, while Multiply generates personalized advertising, launches campaigns in minutes, continuously learns what performs best for each account, and improves results over time.