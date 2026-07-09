Multiply Launches 10 Minute ABM
Multiply has launched 10 Minute ABM,which enables B2B marketing teams to launch hundreds of personalized account-based ads in minutes and continuously optimize campaign performance.
10 Minute ABM automates the execution of account-based advertising. Marketers define their target accounts, messaging, and campaign objectives, while Multiply generates personalized advertising, launches campaigns in minutes, continuously learns what performs best for each account, and improves results over time.
"We all know personalization is the future. The hard part has always been time," said Matt Jason, CEO of Multiply, in a statement. "We built 10 Minute ABM because marketers shouldn't spend weeks building campaigns. They should spend time understanding customers and refining strategy while AI handles execution, learns what works, and continuously improves for each account."