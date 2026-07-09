Airbyte Moves Agents Data Platform to OpenAI App Marketplace, Adds Command Line Interface, and Ability to Write to Salesforce

Airbyte has updated its Airbyte Agents platform, expanding how AI agents access and act on enterprise data. The update includes Airbyte's availability in the OpenAI App Marketplace, the launch of the Airbyte Agent CLI, and write capabilities for Salesforce and Hubspot that enable agents to retrieve information and take action.

"AI agents are quickly evolving from passive assistants into active operators," said Michel Tricot, CEO and co-founder of Airbyte, in a statement. "For agents to create real business value, they need reliable access to data and the ability to take action. With these updates, Airbyte is making it easier to build agents that don't just answer questions, but actually get work done."

By making Airbyte available in the OpenAI App Marketplace, users can connect AI agents directly to hundreds of enterprise data sources and agentic workflows through Airbyte's growing catalog of connectors. Support for secure OAuth and credential management is integrated, plus the built-in Airbyte Agents Context Store indexes data for fast search.

Airbyte also introduced the Airbyte Agent CLI, a single-binary command line interface that brings Airbyte Agents directly into developer terminals, scripts, and CI/CD pipelines. With it, developers and AI agents can do the following:

List available connectors;

Inspect connector schemas;

Execute reads, searches, creates, and updates across connected systems;

Discover command structures dynamically through schema discovery.

The CLI provides another interface for accessing Airbyte Agents. For deep integrations with Python, there is an SDK. Or, for building agentic workflows directly inside a large language model (LLM) such as Claude, ChatGPT, or Cursor, support is provided for the model context protocol (MCP).

Airbyte's Salesforce Agent Connector now supports write operations, enabling agents to update records directly inside Salesforce. With write capabilities, agents can now execute tasks such as updating customer records, changing status, and automating operational workflows.