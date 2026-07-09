ActiveCampaign Launches Google Ads Connector for Active Intelligence

ActiveCampaign, a marketing platform provider, has launched a Google Ads connector for Active Intelligence, its artificial intelligence engine, enabling marketers and business owners to connect their ActiveCampaign data to Google Ads and launch Performance Max campaigns directly inside ActiveCampaign.

With the Google Ads connector, Active Intelligence acts as a personal guide that helps customers grow their business, extend their reach, and increase leads and sales through online advertising. It walks them through and assists throughout the campaign creation process, from creating a new Google Ads account to selecting a goal and proposing ad copy. Built into this integration is Google's generative AI asset builder, which can generate new images for the campaign, or users can use assets already stored in the ActiveCampaign Content Manager. Ads will reach high-intent customers across Google's entire network, including Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, Display, and Discover.

"For a lot of marketers and business owners, managing digital ad campaigns has meant juggling multiple platforms and spending more time on execution than on strategy," said Chai Atreya, chief product and technology officer of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "With Active Intelligence, we're changing that. We're getting customers to the last mile of execution faster, so they can focus their energy on the strategy and the message, the parts that require their creativity and expertise."

In addition to Google Ads, customers can connect Wix, Calendly, and Stripe to Active Intelligence, with more connectors coming soon.