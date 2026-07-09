SAS Launches SAS 360 Marketing AI

SAS today launched SAS 360 Marketing AI to help marketers build, deploy, and scale machine learning models with purpose-built guided workflows and customizable recipe templates for common marketing uses.

With SAS 360 Marketing AI, marketers can do the following:

Prepare and assess data quality through automated workflows.

Train machine learning models with guided, explainable steps.

Generate and activate scores directly in customer journeys.

Monitor performance and retrain models automatically.

Automate data preparation, feature engineering and model training.

Identify customers most likely to convert.

Detect and prevent churn.

Expand into next-best offer, cross-sell, customer lifetime value, and segmentation.

Customize recipe templates for common marketing uses.

Train models using data where it already resides.

SAS 360 Marketing AI features full visibility into data inputs and outcomes, built-in bias detection and mitigation, and automated monitoring and governance. It can be deployed as a stand-alone modeling and scoring engine or as part of the broader SAS Customer Intelligence 360 ecosystem. Organizations can start with specific use cases and expand their adoption as their analytics maturity grows.