IPC Partners with Luware

IPC Systems, a provider of communications solutions for financial markets, has partnered with Luware, a customer experience and regulatory compliance solutions provider, bringing Luware Recording, a cloud-based compliance recording platform, to IPC's ecosystem of communications solutions across enterprise voice, trading environments, and collaboration platforms.

Luware Recording enables secure, end-to-end capture of communications across multiple platforms and modalities. It combines configurable deployment options through multi-tenant or private-tenant models with flexible storage capabilities, including customer-managed or Luware-hosted storage. It also delivers advanced functionality such asautomatic conduct risk detection and persona-based summaries.