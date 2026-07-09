IPC Partners with Luware
IPC Systems, a provider of communications solutions for financial markets, has partnered with Luware, a customer experience and regulatory compliance solutions provider, bringing Luware Recording, a cloud-based compliance recording platform, to IPC's ecosystem of communications solutions across enterprise voice, trading environments, and collaboration platforms.
Luware Recording enables secure, end-to-end capture of communications across multiple platforms and modalities. It combines configurable deployment options through multi-tenant or private-tenant models with flexible storage capabilities, including customer-managed or Luware-hosted storage. It also delivers advanced functionality such asautomatic conduct risk detection and persona-based summaries.
"At IPC, our strategy is built around compliance, connectivity, and community," said Vimal Vel, chief product officer of IPC, in a statement. "This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver scalable, regulation-ready recording across modern communications environments. As firms adopt new technologies, they must maintain consistent oversight, and we are enabling that with confidence and resilience."
"Luware Recording is purpose-built for highly regulated industries. By combining IPC's global connectivity and trading community with our cloud-based capture and AI-powered analytics, IPC clients gain a single compliance layer that spans trader voice and modern collaboration platforms. That means consistent oversight across every conversation, wherever it happens," said Alex Grafetsberger, chief business officer of Luware Recording, in a statement.