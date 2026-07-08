OptifiNow Integrates with RETR

OptifiNow, provider of a CRM platform for wholesale mortgage lenders, has integrated with RETR, a mortgage and real estate data intelligence platform, bringing RETR's loan officer and mortgage company data into the OptifiNow CRM environment.

RETR provides business intelligence on individual loan officers and mortgage companies, including loan production volume, market activity, company relationships, competitive movement, performance trends, and contact information. When combined with OptifiNow, that intelligence can be used to drive more targeted outreach, account prioritization, and sales and marketing workflows.

"Data has become one of the most important tools for wholesale lenders that want to grow market share," said John McGee, founder and president of OptifiNow, in a statement. "But data alone does not create revenue. The real value comes when that data is connected to the CRM, where account executives can take action, manage outreach, track activity, and move opportunities forward. That is what this integration with RETR is designed to do."

Through the integration, wholesale lenders can use RETR to identify high-value prospects and opportunities, then manage engagement inside OptifiNow. Sales leaders can use RETR's intelligence to better understand where opportunities exist, which brokerages are growing, which loan officers are increasing production, where wallet share might be shifting, and which accounts represent the greatest revenue opportunity. OptifiNow then provides the CRM tools to execute outreach, assign accounts, track follow-up, manage pipelines, and measure sales activity.