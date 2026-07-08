Playlist Launches AI Concierge

Playlist today launched AI Concierge, a 24/7 virtual front-desk assistant, answering missed calls, responding to client inquiries, booking appointments, capturing leads, and routing conversations to staff when needed, automatically for fitness and wellness businesses.

AI Concierge integrates seamlessly into businesses' systems of record, understanding their individual services, pricing, availability, and client history to do the following:

Support clients instantly across web, SMS, and missed calls.

Book classes and appointments automatically.

Capture leads.

Monitor every conversation in one inbox and step in at any time.

Customize tone and guardrails to keep responses accurate and on-brand.