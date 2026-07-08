Salesforce Launches MCP-Powered Capabilities for Slackbot

Salesforce today launched Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers that connect directly into Slackbot, bringing Salesforce CRM data, Tableau analytics, Data 360, AI agents, and business workflows directly into the conversational interface of Slack.

With this update, Slack is evolving into a multiplayer AI operating system, bringing people, data, and autonomous agents together to collaborate openly in the same thread. By bringing Salesforce and partner AI tools directly into Slackbot, teams can move back-end data out of static records, act on sales activity, integrate external agent workflows into daily Slack conversations, and more.

Slackbot already reads and edits Salesforce records in Slack. Now it understands specific configurations forcustom objects, unique fields, multi-step Flows, and business automations.

New Data 360 and Tableau Next MCP servers make Slackbot an always-on data analyst that respects users' permissions and org-wide data boundary configurations.

"Everything you've built with Salesforce—your data, your workflows, your agents—is now available in Slack the same way you'd talk to a teammate. This brings the work right to where the impetus for the work is: the conversation. We are using Salesforce this way hundreds of thousands a time a week across our employees and can't wait for our customers to do the same," said Rob Seaman, executive vice president and general manager of Slack at Salesforce, in a statement.

With Salesforce integrated into Slack, users can dig into customer records, update pipelines, and trigger business workflows and agents in one conversation with Slackbot. Slackbot works with every organization's unique Salesforce configurations, automatically mapping custom objects, field configurations, and permission structures.

Sales teamsy can run their entire revenue motions without leaving Slack. Agentforce Sales works behind the scenes, automatically progressing deals and surfacing next actions at scale. So, a sales manager can have Slackbot pull the team's open opportunities, flag risk signals, get an answer grounded in live CRM data and business logic, then turn that answer into a canvas to be shared right where the team can act on it. Or a sales rep can have Slackbot update their CRM based on the day's activities and approve those changes in a single click. Whatever steps they need to take, whatever tools they need to use, are all accessible in one place.

"Sales Cloud in Slack is the future of how revenue teams work. AI is changing what it means to sell, and putting Salesforce intelligence and data inside Slack, where sellers already live, means teams stop chasing context and start driving growth. That shift is happening now, and we're right at the center of it," said Kris Billmaier, executive vice president and general manager of Sales Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement.

With Tableau and Data 360 now in Slackbot through MCP servers, organizations can democratize who can access the data, how, and when. Tableau's agentic analytics platform grounds every Slackbot response in governed, trusted knowledge. Answers come with rich, interactive visualizations, like heatmaps, trend lines, breakdowns, and more

Users can also expose Data 360 directly in Slack with Data 360 MCP. Data 360 brings unified, real-time business context into every Slackbot conversation, harmonized across CRM and other integrated sources. The Data 360 Skills give Slackbot the institutional knowledge to take the right action, with pre-built skills that capture how businesses actually work: the steps to follow, the decisions to make, and the verification steps that matter. Because it's all happening in Slack, Slackbot understands the channel context, the deal, the team intent, and taps into Tableau and Data 360 to surface what's relevant.

A growing ecosystem of partners, including Atlassian, Zapier, Jira, Box, DocuSign, Lattice, and more, have built MCP-native apps that bring interactive, action-ready experiences directly into Slack channels and into the conversation with Slackbot. In Slack, they benefit from the same context, the same Salesforce data, the same insight as Slackbot. And MuleSoft Agent, now connected to Slackbot, brings integration layers into the conversation. Ask about the health of a system, discover which APIs and assets are available, or get instant alerts when something breaks. Slackbot can find the right tool for the task at hand, handle authentication, and execute. And its work can be shared back to the channel, so a colleague can build on the answer or catch what it missed.