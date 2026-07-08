NIQ Partners with Lula Commerce

NielsenIQ, a consumer intelligence company, is partnering with Lula Commerce, an e-commerce platform provider, bringing together product content and branded digital commerce experiences.

Lula Commerce helps retailers launch and operate e-commerce experiences, connecting them to third-party delivery service providers and building them a first-party ordering channel within their own apps and websites. Retailers fulfill all orders from one platform, with Lula handling tasks like analyzing and selecting locations, communicating with service providers, and digitizing store menus. NIQ Product Intelligence, built on Brandbank, powers these digital menus with product content, structured attributes, and contextual intelligence to be interpreted across commerce systems, search, and AI-driven experiences.

"As commerce becomes increasingly digital and AI-driven, the role of product information is evolving," said Gregory Hunter, vice president of U.S. retail digital shelf content at NIQ, in a statement. "Through NIQ Product Intelligence, built on Brandbank, we're helping retailers move beyond managing product content to creating a connected intelligence layer that powers how products are discovered, interpreted, and selected across commerce ecosystems."

"Retailers shouldn't have to choose between speed and accuracy," said Adit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Lula Commerce, in a statement. "By working with NIQ and its Product Intelligence capabilities, we're helping retailers launch e-commerce faster while meeting shoppers' expectations for complete, reliable product information."