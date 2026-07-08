GReminders Launches AI Forms

GReminders, a meeting and automation management platform for financial advisors, has released GReminders Forms, a field extraction tool that automatically updates records in Redtail, Wealthbox, Salesforce, and Salesforce Overlays directly from uploaded intake documents and meeting transcripts.

GReminders Forms lets users securely drop completed client documents, such as PDF intake forms, financial questionnaires, and account applications, directly into the GReminders interface. The embedded AI agent scans the document, compares new information against the existing CRM record, and highlights recommended updates side by side. Users retain full control by using simple checkboxes to approve exactly which standard or custom fields sync to their CRM.

The functionality also integrates with the GReminders AI Notetaker. When clients share personal or financial details verbally during consultations, the AI extracts those details from the meeting transcript, mapping verbal confirmations on topics like estate planning or asset balances directly into the client's profile.