AnywhereNow Makes Tendfor Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

AnywhereNow, a provider of customer experience technology, has made its Tendfor Contact Centre and Reception Solution for Microsoft Teams available in the Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

Tendfor is an omnichannel contact centre and reception solution that helps teams manage customer interactions natively within Microsoft Teams. Built on Microsoft Azure, its is a Microsoft Teams Extend-certified contact center delivering a native, Teams experience. As an Extend-certified solution, Tendfor meets Microsoft's standards for security, quality, and interoperability, and fully supports Calling Plans, Operator Connect, Operator Connect Mobile, and Direct Routing across global environments. Agents and receptionists manage customer interactions directly in Teams, with advanced call handling, seamless handovers, and shared visibility.