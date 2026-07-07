Telgorithm Launches RCS Business Messaging Suite

Telgorithm, a cloud communications provider, has launched the Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business Messaging (RBM) suite, with two rich messaging formats, Rich and Rich Media, and introduced Conversational RCS, a session-based billing model that charges continuous two-way conversations as a single session fee rather than per message.

Combined with AI-powered fallback and patentedSmart Queueing, the platform enables businesses to deliver branded, interactive messaging while making customer conversations more cost-effective to scale.

At the center of the launch is Conversational RCS billing, a session-based pricing model that enables businesses to exchange unlimited back-and-forth messages during a 24-hour conversation window for a single flat fee.

"A new era of messaging cost savings starts today at Telgorithm," said Aaron Alter, co-founder and CEO of Telgorithm, in a statement. "We are incredibly excited to be one of the first to bring conversational RCS to the market for our customers. By offering session-based billing, we're removing one of the biggest cost barriers to AI-enabled customer engagement while giving businesses a more modern, branded messaging experience. And in true Telgorithm fashion, the same way our experts supported software providers through A2P 10DLC, we will be automating the registration process and always providing expert guidance to guide our customers through this new chapter of A2P messaging."

RCS Business Messaging transforms business messaging into branded, verified, interactive customer conversations. To support a wide range of business messaging use cases, Telgorithm's full suite of RCS Business Messaging includes the following:

RCS Rich Message, which brings verified branding and greater customer trust to everyday transactional notifications.

RCS Rich Media Message, built for marketing, promotions, and time-sensitive sales, allowing senders to include media attachments such as images, video, supported files, rich cards, swipeable carousels, and interactive icons for an interactive, high-engagement, visual experience.

Conversational RCS Business Messaging, with a single flat session fee that covers unlimited back-and-forth over a 24-hour window, not per-message billing.

Using real-time device capability detection, if an end-user's device cannot receive RCS messages, Telgorithm's system instantly and automatically converts and routes the message to traditional SMS. For high-volume sending and conversational traffic, Telgorithm's Smart Queueing technology manages throughput and ensures that fallback traffic is delivered without message failures or rate-limit breaches.