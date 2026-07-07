Zappi Launches Amplify AI

Zappi today released Amplify AI, a predictive ad testing solution that helps marketers evaluate social video ads before launch.

Amplify AI also includes the new Amplify Hub, a connected workspace that brings advertising insights together so teams can compare creative, organize campaigns, and build stronger advertising over time.

Trained on millions of consumer survey responses, Amplify AI combines machine learning with synthetic respondents to predict consumer response to advertising.

Amplify AI and the new Amplify Hub help marketers do the following:

Validate creative on the fly. Evaluate dozens or hundreds of social video assets in minutes, helping teams identify top-performing creative, prioritize media investment, and understand how different audiences are likely to respond.

Bring every tested ad into one place. Launching alongside Amplify AI, the new Amplify Hub gives marketers a unified view of all Amplify research. Teams can compare creative across media types, campaign,s and stages of development to uncover broader patterns, understanding not just which ads performed well but why. Those learnings can then inform future briefs, creative development, and campaign strategy.

Understand how campaigns work together. Teams can group creative by campaign, channel, or market to see how creatives deployed across channels and formats perform as a whole. The Hub surfaces the strongest and weakest assets while measuring creative coherence, helping teams understand whether ads share the same visual identity, emotional tone, messaging, and distinctive brand assets across campaigns.