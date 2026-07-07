Klaviyo Launches Social Marketing

Klaviyo today launched Klaviyo Social Marketing, connecting siloed social media engagement to omnichannel marketing strategies, bringing signals directly into the CRM, providing marketers with a complete view of every customer, and leveraging social engagement to create more personalized experiences across every channel.

With Klaviyo Social Marketing, marketers can do the following:

Turn followers into subscribers through Social Auto-replies that collect email, text, and WhatsApp consent and zero-party customer data.

Enrich customer profiles by capturing social interactions, content, and engagement signals; then use those insights to build more relevant audiences, design targeted campaigns, and automate tailored outreach.

Activate their best content across every channel by capturing owned and user-generated content in one centralized library; using AI-powered insights to automatically surface what's resonating and reuse top-performing assets across omnichannel campaigns and flows.