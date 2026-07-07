Klaviyo Launches Social Marketing
Klaviyo today launched Klaviyo Social Marketing, connecting siloed social media engagement to omnichannel marketing strategies, bringing signals directly into the CRM, providing marketers with a complete view of every customer, and leveraging social engagement to create more personalized experiences across every channel.
With Klaviyo Social Marketing, marketers can do the following:
- Turn followers into subscribers through Social Auto-replies that collect email, text, and WhatsApp consent and zero-party customer data.
- Enrich customer profiles by capturing social interactions, content, and engagement signals; then use those insights to build more relevant audiences, design targeted campaigns, and automate tailored outreach.
- Activate their best content across every channel by capturing owned and user-generated content in one centralized library; using AI-powered insights to automatically surface what's resonating and reuse top-performing assets across omnichannel campaigns and flows.
"For years, social has been one of the richest sources of customer insight, yet it has largely existed outside the systems brands use to build customer relationships," said Jamie Domenici, chief marketing officer of Klaviyo, in a statement. "The future of marketing isn't about treating social as a separate channel. It's about making it part of a unified, omnichannel marketing strategy. By connecting social engagement to the rest of the customer journey, we're helping brands turn social interactions into lasting customer relationships."
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