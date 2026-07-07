Zywave Launches Zywave Apex

Zywave, a technology provider for insurance distribution, today introduced Zywave Apex, a complete artificial intelligence growth stack for the front office that provides quoting, account intelligence, and pipeline clarity.

Zywave Apex fuses the latest AI innovations with trusted content, smart workflows, and in-depth intelligence. It includes a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, Advisor Agent, and a Producer Agent.

The Zywave Apex MCP server is the foundational connectivity layer of the platform and the first MCP surface purpose-built for insurance distribution. With it, a growing suite of live production tools operates directly inside Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's Copilot, or any MCP-compatible custom-built AI. Prospect intelligence, expert content, account management and marketing workflows are embedded directly inside every AI workflow in the channel.

The new Advisor Agent is the latest agent in the Zywave Apex portfolio. Where Producer Agent helps secure meetings to win new business, Advisor Agent helps agencies keep and grow their existing book of business. It protects every renewal and finds opportunities already within it. Advisor Agent scans the full book of policies, scores every upcoming renewal by opportunity, and surfaces a prioritized action queue 90 days ahead of each renewal date. Predictive quotes run automatically based on market trend analysis from Zywave TurboRater, the company's comparative insurance rater.