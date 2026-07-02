Consumers Are Rejecting AI Creative

Consumers largely prefer what feels genuinely human in an AI-saturated landscape of brand communications, Clutch Research found recently.

In the survey, 93 percent of consumers said it matters that company communications feel like they came from real people, and 55 percent view brands less favorably once they can tell AI produced the creative.

"Consumers are sending a clear signal: They want to know there's a real person behind the brand," said Anna Peck, a Clutch analyst. "AI can help scale content, but it can't replicate the trust that comes from visible human presence. The brands that make real people a central part of their story are the ones earning loyalty right now."

Other findings from the research include the following: