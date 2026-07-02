Square Introduces ChatGPT and Claude Integrations

Payments solutions provider Square has launched a ChatGPT app and Claude plugin, helping sellers get discovered and transact when customers are making purchasing decisions through artificial intelligence-powered conversations.

With these innovations, Square is helping sellers reach customers across key digital channels, from search and maps to social and marketplaces and helping businesses show up and accept orders within these channels.

Eligible sellers are opted in with no additional work, setup, or fees. Sellers manage AI discoverability through their existing Square Dashboard, while Square handles the infrastructure layer, syncing business information, menu data, hours of availability, and ordering information in real time.

Square Food & Beverage sellers in the United States are the first to go live. Customers can discover participating restaurants, browse menus, and place orders using Order by Cash App. These route directly into sellers' Square Online Ordering setup, including POS and Kitchen Display System. The source of the order is visible in Square's reporting, giving operators clear insight into how the new channels are performing.

While ChatGPT and Claude are the first integrations, there are more to come. Square is also working with Amazon to bring sellers into Alexa+ experiences, extending AI-powered discovery into voice commerce.