Attentive Launches Brand Voice 2.0
Attentive, a marketing platform provider, has launched Brand Voice 2.0, the next generation of its generative content capabilities that gives marketers greater control over how artificial intelligence-generated marketing messages are created, reviewed, and refined.
Built into Attentive's Brand Kit, Brand Voice 2.0 enables marketers to define brand guidelines, preview AI-generated content in real time, and apply a consistent brand voice across SMS, email and RCS.
Brand Voice 2.0 helps marketers maintain greater control over how AI-generated content reflects their brand through the following:
- Centralized brand guidance organized into Identity, Personality, and Rules.
- Real-time previews that allow marketers to review and refine content before it is sent.
- Tools to help apply consistent brand voice across SMS, email, and RCS.
- Shared brand guidance across AI Pro, AI Journeys, and AI Campaigns.
- Support for human oversight and final approval workflows before content is published.
"As marketers adopt AI across more customer communications, they need better control and confidence in how AI-generated content reflects their brand," said Nakul Narayan, chief product officer at Attentive, in a statement. "Brand Voice 2.0 gives marketers direct control over the guidance Attentive AI uses to create messages, helping teams maintain a consistent brand voice while building trust and improving performance of AI-generated marketing content."