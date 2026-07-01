Attentive Launches Brand Voice 2.0

Attentive, a marketing platform provider, has launched Brand Voice 2.0, the next generation of its generative content capabilities that gives marketers greater control over how artificial intelligence-generated marketing messages are created, reviewed, and refined.

Built into Attentive's Brand Kit, Brand Voice 2.0 enables marketers to define brand guidelines, preview AI-generated content in real time, and apply a consistent brand voice across SMS, email and RCS.

Brand Voice 2.0 helps marketers maintain greater control over how AI-generated content reflects their brand through the following:

Centralized brand guidance organized into Identity, Personality, and Rules.

Real-time previews that allow marketers to review and refine content before it is sent.

Tools to help apply consistent brand voice across SMS, email, and RCS.

Shared brand guidance across AI Pro, AI Journeys, and AI Campaigns.

Support for human oversight and final approval workflows before content is published.