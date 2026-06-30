Contentsquare Partners with Snowflake

Contentsquare, a customer experience intelligence company, and Snowflake, the data cloud company, have partnered to help organizations harness data and artificial intelligence to deliver better customer experiences. Contentsquare also launched its first Snowflake Native App, now available on the Snowflake Marketplace.

By combining Contentsquare's deep understanding of digital behavior with Snowflake's enterprise data and AI capabilities, organizations can connect, analyze, and activate experience data in ways that are tailored to their business, their industry, and the teams using it.

At its core is Contentsquare's Data Connect capability, where clients can choose to sync data from the Contentsquare platform into their Snowflake environment, giving companies a unified view of customer behavior across every touchpoint, from digital interactions to in-store activity, CRM data, and beyond.

"Most companies today are sitting on vast amounts of data, but too often it remains siloed," said Chris Formosa, global vice president of alliances and ecosystem at Contentsquare, in a statement. "By bringing Contentsquare's behavioral and product data into Snowflake, we're making it easier for teams across the business to access, combine, and act on customer insights without complexity. This is about turning data into something truly actionable." "Customer experience is no longer a department; it's a data discipline," said Dan Waters, vice president of EMEA partners and alliances at Snowflake, in a statement. "By bringing Contentsquare's behavioral intelligence into Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, we're enabling enterprises to unify how customers behave with what they buy, what they say, and how they convert. This collaboration helps customers ensure that customer experience data is trusted, governed, and immediately accessible to AI agents and analytics workflows. In the AI era, the enterprises that win will be those that can act on complete customer context in real time."

By combining Contentsquare's experience data with Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, companies can unlock high-impact use cases, including the following:

Building a true 360-degree customer view across digital and offline interactions.

Using AI and machine learning to predict customer behavior (who is likely to buy, churn, return items, etc.).

Delivering more personalized product recommendations or offers based on actual behavior and context.

Optimizing merchandising strategies with full visibility into performance and returns.

Reducing call center volume by identifying and addressing friction points in digital journeys.

Detecting fraud patterns by combining behavioral signals with transaction data.

Contentsquare's Snowflake Native App, designed for category managers and e-merchandisers, provides a unified, continuously updated dashboard to monitor product performance at the SKU level, combining eight key metrics, including product exposure, add-to-cart rate, conversion, revenue, and cart abandonment, into a single, actionable view.

Based on time periods, teams can do the following: